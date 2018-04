BRIEF-Celyad's CYAD-01 Induced Complete Remission In Relapsed/Refractory AML Patient

April 27 (Reuters) - CELYAD SA:

* HAEMATOLOGICA PUBLISHES CELYAD THINK STUDY CASE REPORT OF CYAD-01 INDUCED COMPLETE REMISSION IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML PATIENT

* PATIENT ACHIEVED A COMPLETE MOLECULAR REMISSION AND REMAINS IN REMISSION 9 MONTHS POST STUDY ENROLLMENT

* CYAD-01 WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH NO SIGNIFICANT TOXICITIES

* DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML