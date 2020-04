BRIEF-Cemat: Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Co's Operations And Financial Results

April 24 (Reuters) - Cemat A/S:

* REG-NO. 17/2020 - POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON THE OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CEMAT A/S

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CEMAT A/S

* IT’S DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE RESULTS FOR 2020, SO BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS HAD TO SUSPEND EARLIER EXPECTATIONS

* IMPACT WILL DEPEND ON DURATION OF LIMITATIONS AND DYNAMIC OF PANDEMIC

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY IS IMPLEMENTING ACTIONS AIMED AT MITIGATING TO EXTENT POSSIBLE ADVERSE IMPACT OF THOSE FACTORS