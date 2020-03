BRIEF-Cematrix Corp Provides Business Update Addresses COVID-19 Impact

March 26 (Reuters) - CEMATRIX Corp:

* CEMATRIX CORPORATION PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; ADDRESSES COVID-19 IMPACT

* CEMATRIX- HAVE BEEN NO SIGNIFICANT DELAYS OR CANCELLATIONS TO DATE, OTHER THAN FOR FEW PROJECTS THAT WERE ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q1

* CEMATRIX CORP - APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION IN PROJECTS ARE STILL SCHEDULED TO BE PLACED BEFORE END OF Q2

* CEMATRIX CORP - ALL NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESS TRAVEL AND IN-PERSON MEETINGS ARE RESTRICTED