* CEMATRIX CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF MIXONSITE USA, INC., CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO

* SAYS JAMES CHONG APPOINTED CFO

* SAYS BRUCE MCNAUGHT, FORMER CFO, WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS SECRETARY AND TREASURER UNTIL JUNE 30, 2018

* SAYS CONSIDERATION PAID FOR MOS SHARES SHALL BE APPROXIMATELY $5 MILLION AS WELL AS PAYMENT OF EARN-OUT