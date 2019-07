BRIEF-Cembra Launches Placements Of Treasury Shares And Private Placement Of Convertible Bonds

July 1 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG:

* LAUNCHES PLACEMENTS OF TREASURY SHARES OF UP TO 4.0% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* LAUNCHES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CHF 250 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* TRANSACTION TO ENABLE CEMBRA MONEY BANK TO PARTLY FINANCE ACQUISITION OF CASHGATE AG

* IS OFFERING UP TO 1.2 MILLION TREASURY SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO UP TO 4.0% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* PAYMENT AND SETTLEMENT OF SHARE PLACEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON OR AROUND 4 JULY 2019

* REMAINING TREASURY SHARES HELD SHALL BE PROPOSED FOR CANCELLATION AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2020

* BONDS NOT TO BEAR ANY INTEREST, HAVE CONVERSION PREMIUM OF 28% - 30% TO CLEARING PRICE OF SHARE PLACEMENT

* BONDS HAVE ISSUE PRICE OF 100.0% - 103.6%

* SETTLEMENT DATE OF BONDS IS EXPECTED TO BE ON OR AROUND 9 JULY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)