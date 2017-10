Oct 11 (Reuters) - CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG:

* ‍ACQUIRES EFL AUTOLEASING AG​

* ‍AS PER END OF JUNE 2017, EFL HAD AUTO LEASE AND AUTO LOAN RECEIVABLES OF CIRCA CHF 280 MILLION​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE AS OF 2018​

* ‍A MERGER OF EFL INTO CEMBRA MONEY BANK, EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018​