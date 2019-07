July 1 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG:

* SAYS CEMBRA MONEY BANK ACQUIRES CASHGATE AG

* SAYS SYNERGIES EXPECTED TO LEAD TO AN INCREMENTAL NET INCOME OF CHF 25–30 MILLION PER ANNUM FROM 2021 ONWARDS

* SAYS PURCHASE PRICE OF CHF 277 MILLION

* SAYS TARGET DIVIDEND FOR 2019 AT LEAST AT THE LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR, EPS GUIDANCE 2019 (POST TRANSACTION) CHF 5.20–5.50

* SAYS INCREASES ITS FINANCING PORTFOLIO IN PERSONAL LOANS AND AUTO LEASES & LOANS BY AROUND CHF 1.4 BILLION TO A TOTAL OF AROUND CHF 6.2 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)