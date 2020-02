BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank FY Net Income Of CHF 159.2 Million, Up 3%

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG:

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.75 PER SHARE FOR 2019 PROPOSED, EPS GUIDANCE 2020 CHF 5.75-6.05

* FY NET INCOME OF CHF 159.2 MILLION (+3%)

* FY NET REVENUES ROSE BY 9% TO CHF 479.7 MILLION (+4% EXCLUDING CASHGATE).

* IN 2020, CEMBRA EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO DELIVER PROFITABLE GROWTH ACROSS ALL BUSINESS LINES.

* EXPECTS EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR TO INCREASE TO BETWEEN CHF 5.75 AND CHF 6.05.

* FROM 2021 ON, CEMBRA CONTINUES TO EXPECT GROWTH IN PROFITS TO PICK UP PACE, WITH NET ANNUAL INCREMENTAL NET INCOME FROM ACQUISITION BY CHF 25-30 MILLION