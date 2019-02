BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank FY Net Revenues Up At CHF 438.8 Mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG:

* FY NET INCOME UP 7% TO CHF 154.1 MILLION, WITH ALL PRODUCTS CONTRIBUTING TO THIS RECORD RESULT

* PROPOSAL FOR AN INCREASED DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.75, UP CHF 0.20 (+6%) COMPARED TO 2017

* FAVOURABLE OUTLOOK, WITH EPS RANGE OF CHF 5.40 - 5.70 EXPECTED FOR 2019

* CONTINUED GROWTH IN CREDIT CARDS SHOULD OFFSET DECLINE IN INTEREST INCOME FROM PERSONALS LOANS IN 2019

* FY NET REVENUES INCREASED BY 11% TO CHF 438.8 MILLION WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF 7%.

* FY COMMISSIONS AND FEE INCOME CONTRIBUTED TO 30% OF NET REVENUES COMPARED TO 28% IN 2017