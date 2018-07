July 24 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG:

* NET INCOME UP 12 % TO NEW RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 77.7 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018

* RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 EPS GUIDANCE TO BETWEEN CHF 5.20 AND CHF 5.50 FROM BETWEEN CHF 4.80 AND CHF 5.10

* HY NET REVENUES INCREASED BY 11 % (ORGANIC GROWTH 6 %) TO CHF 213.0 MILLION

* HY NET INTEREST INCOME, WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR APPROXIMATELY 71 % OF NET REVENUES, INCREASED BY 10 % TO CHF 152.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: