March 16 (Reuters) - CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG:

* PROPOSES ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.55 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN CHF 4.80 AND CHF 5.10

* OUTLOOK 2018: LOSS PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEARS