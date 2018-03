March 28 (Reuters) - CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG:

* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH STARTUP LENDICO SCHWEIZ AG

* LONG TERM AGREEMENT TO FINANCE SMALL BUSINESS LOANS SOURCED VIA LENDICO ONLINE PLATFORM

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2019 AND BEYOND