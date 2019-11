Nov 8 (Reuters) - CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG:

* CASHGATE AG, A 100% SUBSIDIARY OF CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG, AGREED WITH A GROUP OF REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES TO SELL RENTAL GUARANTEE BUSINESS CURRENTLY OPERATING UNDER SMARTCAUTION BRAND

* PARTIES HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED TO NOT DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE

* MAINTAINS ITS COMMUNICATED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) GUIDANCE FOR 2019