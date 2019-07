July 4 (Reuters) - CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG:

* PLACED ADDITIONAL TIER 1 PER ANNUM (AT1 BOND) OF CHF 150 MILLION AT AN INTEREST RATE OF 2.5%

* ISSUE PRICE IS CHF 100.00 AND THE PAYMENT TAKES PLACE ON 15. JULY 2019

* BOND WILL BE TRADED ON THE SIX STOCK EXCHANGE

* ALSO PLACED 4% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AND A CHF 250 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BOND

* PROCEEDS TO REFINANCE ACQUISITION OF CASHGATE AND OTHER GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES