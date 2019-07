BRIEF-Cembra Prices Placement Of Treasury Shares And Convertible Bonds

July 2 (Reuters) - CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG:

* PRICES ACCELERATED PLACEMENT OF TREASURY SHARES AND A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS HAVE A MATURITY OF 7 YEARS

* PAYMENT AND SETTLEMENT OF SHARE PLACEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON OR AROUND 4 JULY 2019

* CEMBRA MONEY BANK - SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS HAVE AN INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF CHF 122.20, CONVERSION PREMIUM OF 30% TO CLEARING PRICE OF SHARE PLACEMENT AND AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100.88%

* REMAINING TREASURY SHARES HELD SHALL BE PROPOSED FOR CANCELLATION

* SETTLEMENT DATE OF BONDS IS EXPECTED TO BE ON OR AROUND 9 JULY 2019

* BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 100% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CHF 200,000 PER BOND

* BOND ISSUE PRICE OF 100.88%

* AGREED TO A 90-DAY LOCK-UP PERIOD