BRIEF-Cembra Q1 Net Reveneue Up At CHF 128.2 Million

April 27 (Reuters) - CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG:

* Q1 NET REVENUES INCREASING BY 19% YEAR-ON-YEAR (ORGANIC GROWTH +1%) TO CHF 128.2 MILLION

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO DELIVER A RESILIENT BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN 2020, WITH REVENUES BEING IMPACTED MAINLY BY OVERALL LOWER VOLUMES IN CREDIT CARDS.

* CONFIRMS ITS MID-TERM TARGETS1 BUT SUSPENDS DETAILED GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* NET INTEREST INCOME GREW BY 24% DUE TO SUCCESSFUL COMMERCIAL INTEGRATION OF CASHGATE

* NET INCOME FOR Q1 2020 CAME IN ABOVE MANAGEMENT'S BUDGET