Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cementir Holding Spa:

* FY PRELIM. REVENUE EUR 1.14 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.03 BILLION YEAR AGO

* TO EXPAND ITS PRESENCE IN US BY ACQUIRING ADDITIONAL 38.75% STAKE OF LEHIGH WHITE CEMENT COMPANY (LWCC)

* TO REACH A MAJORITY OF 63% STAKE IN LEHIGH WHITE CEMENT COMPANY

* ADDITIONAL STAKE IN LWCC TO BE ACQUIRED THROUGH AMERICAN SUBSIDIARY AALBORG CEMENT COMPANY FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF USD 106.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon:

