BRIEF-Cementir Holding Q1 Pre-Tax Loss Widens To EUR 5.0 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Cementir Holding NV:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 266.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 264.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, GIVEN UNPRECEDENTED LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY WE ARE WITHDRAWING OUR PREVIOUSLY-ISSUED FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* WE EXPECT TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE AFTER OUR FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS

* IMPACT OF SLOW-DOWN IN DEMAND AND COVID-19 LOCKDOWN WILL DETERMINE FURTHER CONTRACTION IN GROUP SALES VOLUMES IN WESTERN EUROPE, TURKEY AND US IN Q2 2020

* IN CHINA AND MALAYSIA OPERATIONS RESTARTED AND ARE PROGRESSING TOWARDS A NORMALIZATION

* WE EXPECT NORTHERN EUROPE TO REMAIN RELATIVELY UNSCATHED BY GENERAL SLOWDOWN WITH THE EXCEPTION OF NORWAY

* WE ARE IMPLEMENTING COMPREHENSIVE MITIGATING ACTIONS TO REDUCE COSTS, PRESERVE CASH AND RESTRICT CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* WE ARE POSTPONING ALL NON NECESSARY CAPEX BY A FEW QUARTERS, UP TO EUR 30 MILLION

* COVID-19 IMPACT WAS MARGINAL, MAINLY IN MONTH OF MARCH AND CONFINED TO BELGIUM AND FRANCE AND, TO A LESSER EXTENT, TO CHINA AND MALAYSIA - CHAIRMAN