April 30 (Reuters) - Cementos Molins SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 24.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 24.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 193 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 198 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 49 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* IMPOSSIBLE TO MAKE A REASONABLE FORECAST FOR 2020

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON LARGE PART OF FACILITIES, LEADING TO A STANDSTILL OR REDUCTION IN ACTIVITY WITH A LIMITED IMPACT ON 1Q 2020, EXPECTING A BIGGER IMPACT UNTIL THE END OF THE YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2ShTYNa Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)