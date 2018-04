BRIEF-Cemex Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted For Seasonal Effects During Q1 2018

April 26 (Reuters) - Cemex SAB de CV:

* CEMEX REPORTS FLAT OPERATING EBITDA ADJUSTED FOR SEASONAL EFFECTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* CEMEX SAB DE CV - CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED BY 8% DURING Q1 OF 2018 TO $3.4 BILLION

* CEMEX SAB DE CV - OPERATING EARNINGS BEFORE OTHER EXPENSES, NET, IN Q1 DECREASED BY 5%, TO $332 MILLION

* CEMEX SAB DE CV - EXPECT IMPACT OF FEWER BUSINESS DAYS AND INVENTORY EFFECT TO REVERT IN UPCOMING MONTHS

* CEMEX - ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18

* CEMEX SAB DE CV - FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS

* CEMEX SAB DE CV - SHOULD RECOVER MOST OF PENT-UP DEMAND CAUSED BY ADVERSE WEATHER TO BE RECOVERED DURING REST OF YEAR