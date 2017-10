Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cempra Inc

* Cempra and Melinta announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for proposed merger

* Cempra Inc - ‍both companies expect transaction to be completed in Q4 of 2017​

* Cempra inc - ‍waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino with respect to Melinta's pending merger with a subsidiary of Cempra has now expired​