#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Cempra reports Q2 loss per share $0.23

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cempra Inc

* Cempra provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cempra Inc - ‍In Q1 of 2017, met with FDA to discuss solithromycin complete response letter (CRL)​

* Cempra Inc - ‍FDA reiterated their request for additional clinical safety data prior to approval for solithromycin​

* Cempra Inc - ‍FDA has stated that phase 3 trials provided evidence that oral and intravenous (IV) solithromycin are effective for treatment of CABP​

* Cempra Inc - ‍FDA has not requested further efficacy data to support co's response to CRL for solithromycin​

* Cempra Inc - ‍Continue to advance manufacturing activities for solithromycin at Uquifa

* Cempra - Engaged with potential government and industry partners to identify non-dilutive funding to support execution of solithromycin study ​

* Cempra Inc - ‍Expect to reduce second half 2017 expenses by more than 70 percent compared to second half of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

