March 27 (Reuters) - Cemtrex Inc:

* CEMTREX SAYS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH VICON INDUSTRIES, SAAGAR GOVIL GOVIL ASSUMED POSITION OF CEO OF VICON INDUSTRIES Source text: (bit.ly/2GyRs0i) Further company coverage: