BRIEF-Cenbank Recast Scheme For Yes Bank To Be Implemented In 30 Days - India Finmin

March 6 (Reuters) - India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

* SAYS CENBANK HAD BEEN MONITORING YES BANK SINCE 2017

* SAYS RBI FOUND WEAK COMPLIANCE, WRONG ASSET CLASSIFICATION IN YES BANK

* SAYS INVESTIGATION AGENCIES FOUND WRONGDOINGS BY YES BANK TOP MANAGEMENT

* SAYS MARKET REGULATOR INVESTIGATED INSIDER TRADING ALLEGATIONS IN YES BANK

* SAYS YES BANK PROMOTERS FAILED TO ATTRACT FRESH EQUITY DESPITE GENUINE ATTEMPTS

* SAYS HAS ASKED RBI TO IDENTIFY THE ROLE OF INDIVIDUALS IN YES BANK PROBLEMS

* SAYS RBI RESTRUCTURING SCHEME WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN 30 DAYS FOR YES BANK

* SAYS DEPOSITS & LIABILITIES OF YES BANK WILL BE HONOURED

* SAYS YES BANK LENT TO BIG STRESSED ACCOUNTS OF COMPANIES BEFORE 2014