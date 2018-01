Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ceneric Holdings Ltd:

* PROVIDES LITIGATION UPDATES

* ‍MAOMING CITY ZHONG YU HOTEL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, MAOMING CITY HUA YING HOTEL REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT EXECUTED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

* ‍MAOMING CITY ZHONG YU HOTEL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO REPAY ABOUT RMB14.6 MILLION​