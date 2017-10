July 3 (Reuters) - CENIT AG:

* CENIT CONCLUDES KEONYS ACQUISITION, RAISES SALES FORECAST FOR 2017

* AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION, CENIT IS RAISING ITS GROWTH FORECAST FOR 2017 BUSINESS YEAR

* WITH EBIT REMAINING VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED, COMPANY EXPECTS ON-YEAR SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 25% TO APPROX. 150 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)