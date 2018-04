April 3 (Reuters) - CENIT AG:

* SUCCESSFUL 2017 BUSINESS YEAR FOR CENIT: SALES INCREASE OF 23%, EBIT INCREASES BY AROUND 8%, DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD EUR 1.00 PER SHARE

* FY SALES REVENUES OF EUR 151,701 K (2016: EUR 123,774 TEUR/22.6%)

* FY EBITDA IN AMOUNT OF EUR 15,269 K (2016: EUR 14,064 K/8.6%)

* FY EBIT OF EUR 12,836 K (2016: EUR 11,849 K/8.3%)

* SEES FY 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 25% WITH EBIT REMAINING UNCHANGED

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)