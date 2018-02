Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc said on Wednesday:

* CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS WORKER FOR CONTRACTOR AT CHRISTINA LAKE, ALBERTA OIL SANDS SITE DIED ON TUESDAY IN INCIDENT WITH HAULING TRUCK

* CENOVUS ENERGY SUSPENDED ALL DRILLING AND COMPLETIONS AT ALBERTA OIL SANDS OPERATIONS AS PRECAUTION AFTER WORKER DEATH -SPOKESMAN Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)