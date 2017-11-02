FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cenovus Q3 ‍loss per share $0.06​
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:02 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Cenovus Q3 ‍loss per share $0.06​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus reports solid third quarter results

* Cenovus Energy - ‍announced sale agreements for Pelican Lake, Suffield and Palliser assets for combined gross cash proceeds of approximately $2.8 billion​

* ‍Cenovus continues to target $4 billion to $5 billion of cumulative announced sale agreements in 2017​

* Cenovus Energy-‍reduced planned 2017 capital spending guidance by $100 million to $1.6 billion at midpoint with no expected impact to production in core areas​

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $‍0.28​

* ‍q3 total natural gas 851 MMCF/d versus 392 MMCF/d​

* Qtrly adjusted funds flow ‍per share $0.80​

* Q3 ‍total oil and liquids 449,055 BBLS/d versus 208,072 BBLS/d​

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍production at co’s Christina Lake and Foster Creek oil sands operations rose to 362,494 bbls/d in q3 of 2017, up 136% Q3 2016

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.06​

* ‍says to provide its 2018 budget overview later this year​

* In final stages of an analysis of deep basin assets with a view to identifying non-core properties for potential sale​

* ‍declared a Q4 dividend of $0.05 per share​

* Cenovus Energy-‍production at Cenovus’s Christina Lake, Foster Creek oil sands operations rose to 362,494 BBLS/d in Q3, increase of 136% from last year

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.