BRIEF-Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 bln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc
* Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 billion
* Cenovus Energy Inc - sale process for Cenovus’s Weyburn carbon-dioxide enhanced oil recovery operation in Saskatchewan is proceeding as expected
* Cenovus Energy Inc - credit Suisse and Scotiabank acted as financial advisors to Cenovus for Palliser transaction
* Cenovus - proceeds from Palliser sale will be used to deleverage company’s balance sheet
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus anticipates reaching a sale agreement for Weyburn asset in Q4 of 2017
* Cenovus Energy Inc - “we continue to target between $4 billion and $5 billion in announced asset sale agreements by end of year”
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus has certain other non-core assets that are currently being evaluated for potential sale
* Cenovus Energy - agreement to sell its Palliser crude oil and natural gas assets in Southeastern Alberta to Torxen energy and Schlumberger