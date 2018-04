BRIEF-Cenovus Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.74

April 25 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc:

* CENOVUS DELIVERS STRONG FIRST QUARTER OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.74

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 487,464 BOE/D VERSUS 184,001 BOE/D

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - QTRLY COMBINED PRODUCTION AT CHRISTINA LAKE AND FOSTER CREEK WAS 359,666 BBLS/D, NEARLY DOUBLE VOLUME FROM LAST YEAR

* CENOVUS - QUARTERLY RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY RISK MANAGEMENT LOSSES, WIDER LIGHT-HEAVY OIL DIFFERENTIALS AND PLANNED REFINERY MAINTENANCE

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - COMPANY INCURRED REALIZED RISK MANAGEMENT LOSSES OF $469 MILLION IN Q1

* CENOVUS - HAD CONTINUED STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE FROM OIL SANDS PROJECTS AND DEEP BASIN NATURAL GAS ASSETS IN Q1

* CENOVUS - AT END OF Q1, DETERMINED THAT CARRYING VALUE OF ITS CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN EXCEEDED THEIR RECOVERABLE AMOUNT

* CENOVUS - INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MILLION IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN

* CENOVUS - CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN