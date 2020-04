BRIEF-Centamin Says Q2 Scheduled To Be A Lower Production Quarter

April 21 (Reuters) - Centamin PLC:

* CENTAMIN PLC - QUARTERLY REPORT AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

* CENTAMIN PLC - GOLD PRODUCTION OF 125,090 OUNCES FROM SUKARI GOLD MINE FOR Q1, IN LINE WITH ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* CENTAMIN PLC - DECLARES A 2020 FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 6 US CENTS PER SHARE

* CENTAMIN PLC - AS OF 20 APRIL THERE HAVE BEEN NO MATERIAL DISRUPTIONS TO OPERATIONS, SUPPLY CHAIN OR GOLD SHIPMENTS

* CENTAMIN PLC - GROSS REVENUE FOR Q1 OF US$222.2 MILLION

* CENTAMIN PLC - IMPACT AND POTENTIAL DURATION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* CENTAMIN PLC - CENTAMIN MAINTAINS ITS 2020 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE, TARGETING PRODUCTION BETWEEN 510,000-540,000 OUNCES OF GOLD

* CENTAMIN PLC - Q2 2020 IS SCHEDULED TO BE A LOWER PRODUCTION QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: