BRIEF-Centaur Media Scraps Final Dividend Payment

May 27 (Reuters) - Centaur Media PLC:

* CENTAUR MEDIA PLC - BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE AT A SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER LEVEL OF ACTIVITY FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

* CENTAUR MEDIA PLC - PRUDENT NOT TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.5P PER SHARE PROPOSED

* CENTAUR MEDIA PLC - TO TAKE A RIGOROUS APPROACH TO ALL COSTS AND IS IMPLEMENTING A REDUCTION IN BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT REMUNERATION

* CENTAUR MEDIA - BELIEVES IT IS PRUDENT NOT TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.5P PER SHARE PROPOSED AT 2019 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT