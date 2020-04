April 29 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* CENTENE AND QUEST DIAGNOSTICS TEAM UP TO INCREASE ACCESS TO COVID-19 TESTING

* QUEST -CENTENE WILL FACILITATE DISTRIBUTION OF 25,000 QUEST COVID-19 TEST KITS EACH WEEK TO FQHCS IN 10 STATES OR DISTRICTS ACROSS COUNTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: