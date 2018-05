May 22 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE AWARDED STATEWIDE MEDICAID CONTRACT IN IOWA

* CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

* CENTENE CORP - PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019