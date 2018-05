May 9 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* CENTENE CORP - UNIT COMMENCED AN OFFERING TO SELL $1.7 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* CENTENE - TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: