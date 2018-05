May 1 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* ORATION PRICES OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED REGISTERED OFFERING OF $2.6 BILLION IN SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.001 PER SHARE

* PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED REGISTERED OFFERING OF $2.6 BILLION IN SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.001 PER SHARE

* PRICED REGISTERED OFFERING OF $2.6 BILLION IN SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $107.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: