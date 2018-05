May 9 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE CORPORATION PRICES UPSIZED OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* CENTENE CORP - UNIT PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $1.8 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* CENTENE CORP - OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BILLION OF NOTES

* CENTENE CORP - NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BILLION