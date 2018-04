BRIEF-Centene Corp Reports 2018 Q1 Adj Earnings Per Share $2.17

April 24 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND ADJUSTS 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.17

* Q1 REVENUE $13.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $13.19 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.88 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.91

* HBR OF 84.3% FOR Q1 OF 2018 REPRESENTS A DECREASE FROM 87.6% IN COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2017

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BILLION TO $59.0 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF $ 6.75 - $ 7.15

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70

* MARCH 31, 2018 MANAGED CARE MEMBERSHIP OF 12.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 684,000 MEMBERS, OR 6% OVER MARCH 31, 2017

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.14, REVENUE VIEW $59.94 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 HBR IN RANGE OF 85.9 % - 86.4 %