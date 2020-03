March 13 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE CORP SAYS CEO MICHAEL NEIDORFF’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $26.4 MILLION VERSUS $26.1 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* CENTENE CORP SAYS CFO JEFFREY SCHWANEKE’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $9.4 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT $10.0 MILLION IN FY 2018

* CENTENE CORP SAYS CEO PAY RATION FOR 2019 WAS 383:1 Source text: (bit.ly/2WdBbp4) Further company coverage: