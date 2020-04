BRIEF-Centene Corp To Provide One-Time Payment Of $750 To Employees In A Small Number Of Critical Functions

April 6 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE ANNOUNCES NEW BENEFITS FOR EMPLOYEES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CENTENE CORP - ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INCLUDING WAIVING COST-SHARING FOR COVID-19-RELATED TREATMENT AND EMERGENCY PAID SICK LEAVE

* CENTENE CORP - TO ALSO PROVIDE ONE-TIME PAYMENT OF $750 TO EMPLOYEES IN A SMALL NUMBER OF CRITICAL FUNCTIONS

* CENTENE CORP - AFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO HIRING DURING PANDEMIC AND IS CONTINUING TO WORK TO FILL NEARLY 2,000 OPEN POSITIONS ACROSS U.S.

* CENTENE - FOR EMPLOYEES ENROLLED IN CO'S EMPLOYER SPONSORED MEDICAL PLAN, WILL WAIVE COVID-19 RELATED PRIOR AUTHORIZATIONS & EMPLOYEE COST SHARING