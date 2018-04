April 30 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* CENTENE CORP - COMMENCED AN OFFERING TO SELL $2.6 BILLION IN SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.001 PER SHARE

* CENTENE - TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FINANCE PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: