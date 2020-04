BRIEF-Centene Corporation Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.08

April 28 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86

* Q1 REVENUE $26 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $24.3 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.99 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TILL MARCH 31, 2020 MANAGED CARE MEMBERSHIP OF 23.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 9.0 MILLION MEMBERS, OR 61%, OVER MARCH 31, 2019

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.08

* HEALTH BENEFITS RATIO (HBR) OF 88.0% FOR Q1 OF 2020, COMPARED TO 85.7% IN Q1 OF 2019

* SEES FY GAAP DILUTED EPS BETWEEN $2.89 AND $3.03

* SEES FY 2020 TOTAL REVENUES BETWEEN $110 BILLION- $112.4 BILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $24.30 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: