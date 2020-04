April 28 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE COVID-19 RELATED COSTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2020 - CONF CALL

* CENTENE CORP SAYS IT EXPECTS PENT UP DEMAND FOR MEDICAL CARE IN THE BACK HALF OF THE YEAR - CONF CALL

* CENTENE CORP SAYS THE TIMING OF SYNERGY CAPTURE FROM WELLCARE ACQUISITION WILL BE AFFECTED DUE TO SHIFTING REGULATORY TIMELINES - CONF CALL