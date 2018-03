March 13 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:​

* CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

* CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

* CENTENE CORP - ‍RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE

* CENTENE CORP - AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE