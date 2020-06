June 12 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $109.5 BILLION TO $111.9 BILLION

* ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $4.76 TO $4.96

* CENTENE - TOTAL REVENUES GUIDANCE REFLECT DELAY IN STARTUP OF NORTH CAROLINA CONTRACT UNTIL 2021

* CENTENE- 2020 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.06 TO $3.20

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.72, REVENUE VIEW $111.09 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA