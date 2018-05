May 2 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE SUBSIDIARY AWARDED CONTRACT IN FLORIDA

* CENTENE - CO’S FLORIDA UNIT, SUNSHINE HEALTH, HAS BEEN NOTIFIED BY FLORIDA AGENCY FOR HEALTH CARE ADMINISTRATION OF ITS INTENT TO AWARD IT A CONTRACT

* CENTENE - CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE PHYSICAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CARE SERVICES THROUGH FLORIDA’S STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: