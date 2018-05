May 18 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE SUBSIDIARY AWARDED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE CONTRACT IN TUCSON, ARIZONA

* CENTENE - CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)