March 12 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE TAKING ADDITIONAL STEPS TO PROTECT MEMBERS’ HEALTH AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* CENTENE CORP - COMPANY TO WAIVE MEMBER COST-SHARING, COVER SCREENING COSTS FOR MEDICAID, MEDICARE AND MARKETPLACE MEMBERS

* CENTENE CORP - IS EXTENDING COVERAGE FOR COVID-19

* CENTENE CORP - WILL NOT REQUIRE PRIOR AUTHORIZATION, PRIOR CERTIFICATION, PRIOR NOTIFICATION OR STEP THERAPY PROTOCOLS FOR SERVICES