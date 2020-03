March 4 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE SUBSIDIARY AWARDED CORRECTIONAL CONTRACTS FOR MEDICAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES

* CENTENE - BOTH THREE-YEAR CONTRACTS ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 1, 2020 AND INCLUDE TWO, TWO-YEAR RENEWAL OPTIONS

* CENTENE - UNIT CENTURION GOT NOTICE FROM DELAWARE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION OF DEPARTMENT’S INTENT TO AWARD 2 CONTRACTS TO CENTURION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: